Left Menu

Grandmother strangles boy to death in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor Kotwali SHO Jeet Singh said the boy, Samad, was found dead in his house in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.Samads mother Shama, who has been living at her parents home, had filed a complaint accusing Bundia, her mother-in-law, of killing her son, police said.After Samads post mortem report revealed death due to suffocation, Bundia was taken into custody Thursday evening and interrogated, during which she confessed that she killed the boy, the SHO said.Bundia said that Samad used to remain ill and she was fed up with his illness.

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:57 IST
Grandmother strangles boy to death in UP's Bijnor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fed up with the illness of her seven-year-old grandson, a woman allegedly strangled him to death in an area under the Kotwali Police Station here, police said on Friday. Bijnor Kotwali SHO Jeet Singh said the boy, Samad, was found dead in his house in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.

Samad's mother Shama, who has been living at her parents' home, had filed a complaint accusing Bundia, her mother-in-law, of killing her son, police said.

After Samad's post mortem report revealed death due to suffocation, Bundia was taken into custody Thursday evening and interrogated, during which she confessed that she killed the boy, the SHO said.

Bundia said that Samad used to remain ill and she was fed up with his illness. According to police, Bundia's son Arif works in Delhi and his wife Shama has been living at her parents' home for a long time due to some dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023