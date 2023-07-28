Left Menu

Coal scam: HC grants interim bail to ex-MP Darda, his son and businessman Jayaswal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:02 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday gave interim bail to former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, who were sentenced to four years in jail in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice and sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's response on appeals filed by the three men challenging their conviction and sentence in the case.

The high court also asked the CBI to file its response to the convicts pleas seeking suspension of their four-year jail term.

The Dardas and Jayaswal, who were on bail during the trial, were taken into custody on July 26, immediately after the trial court passed the sentencing order.

The CBI counsel opposed the plea for suspension of the sentence and said they will file a detailed reply.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 26.

