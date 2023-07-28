Chhattisgarh: Six senior IPS officers get fresh postings in reshuffle

Ahead of assembly elections due this year-end in Chhattisgarh, the state government has assigned fresh postings to six senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including five of Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank.

As per an order issued by the state's home department on Thursday night, the reshuffle has led to the creation of a new post of IGP Rajnandgaon covering Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (MMA) districts and DIG Raigarh covering Raigarh, Sakti and Jashpur districts.

The move also saw change in IGs of four police ranges – Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg and Surguja.

According to the order, 2001-batch IPS Anand Chhabra, who was posted as IGP of Durg range, will now be the IGP of Bilaspur Range. The incumbent IGP of Bilaspur range, Badri Narayan Meena, has been posted as the IGP of Durg range covering Durg, Bemetara and Balod districts. Similarly, 2003-batch IPS Ratan Lal Dangi, who is serving as director of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Chandrakhuri area, Raipur, has been given the additional charge of IGP Raipur range (only for Raipur district jurisdiction).

After Dangi's fresh posting, 2004-batch IPS Ajay Yadav will be relieved from the additional charge of the IGP Raipur range. Yadav will continue with his current posting as IG Intelligence.

The 2005-batch IPS Rahul Bhagat, who recently returned to his parent Chhattisgarh cadre from central deputation and was posted as IGP of Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in Raipur, has been made IGP Rajnandgaon.

Likewise, 2004-batch IPS officer Ankit Garg, who too returned from central deputation, has been transferred as IGP Surguja range. In-charge IGP of Surguja range, Ram Gopal Garg, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Raigarh, said the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)