Left Menu

Man held for trying to rape girl child in UP's Ballia

The girl somehow ran back home crying and told her family about the incident, the CO said. On the complaint of the girls mother, a case was registered against Lokendra under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and he was arrested, he said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:35 IST
Man held for trying to rape girl child in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly luring a girl child with candy with the intent to rape her in a village under Gadwar Police Station area here, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Vaibhav Pandey said Lokendra alias Lokeshwar lured a three-and-a-half-year-old girl from his neighbourhood with candy and took her to a secluded place and tried to rape her. The girl somehow ran back home crying and told her family about the incident, the CO said. On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against Lokendra under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and he was arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023