Left Menu

Father-son arrested for raping, setting woman on fire over dowry in UP's Ballia

Before she died, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital.In her statement, the woman accused her father-in-law of raping her before she was set on fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on July 3, police said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:32 IST
Father-son arrested for raping, setting woman on fire over dowry in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here along with his son for allegedly setting his daughter-in-law on fire over dowry after he raped her, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer Mohammaed Usman said, ''We have arrested one Shankar Dayal Chaube and his son Anand Chaube in connection with the dowry death of a 22-year-old wife of Anand Chaube.'' According to a police complaint, the two men and their other family members regularly harassed the victim for a dowry of Rs 50,000 and a gold chain.

On June 25, the two doused the woman with some inflammable oil and set her on fire, police said. She succumbed to burn injuries about a week later. Before she died, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital.

''In her statement, the woman accused her father-in-law of raping her before she was set on fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on July 3,'' police said. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of IPC at Bairiya Police Station. The matter is still under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023