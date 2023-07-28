Hong Kong court rejects govt bid to ban protest song

Left Menu

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:52 IST
Hong Kong's High Court on Friday "declined to grant" a government injunction to ban the protest song "Glory to Hong Kong", saying it could undermine freedom of expression and cause potential "chilling effects".

The injunction application comes after "Glory to Hong Kong" was played mistakenly at several international events, including rugby and ice hockey competitions.

The song was widely sung and played during the city's massive pro-democracy protests in 2019. It was later deemed seditious after China imposed a national security law on the financial hub as part of a crackdown on dissent.

