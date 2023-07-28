Left Menu

Maharashtra: Jeweller cheats customers of Rs 15.8 lakh; booked

An offence has been registered against a jeweller for allegedly cheating customers of Rs 15.8 lakh in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday.A case under sections 420 cheating and 406 criminal breach of trust of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against a jeweller from Dombivili town of the district, sub-inspector Deep Vijay Bhawar of Vishnu Nagar police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:53 IST
Maharashtra: Jeweller cheats customers of Rs 15.8 lakh; booked
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a jeweller for allegedly cheating customers of Rs 15.8 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against a jeweller from Dombivili town of the district, sub-inspector Deep Vijay Bhawar of Vishnu Nagar police station said. The accused had taken orders for jewellery and advance payments from customers, who did not receive anything. He later shut the shop and fled, the official said. Six customers have been cheated by the jeweller between April and July, and more are likely to come forward with complaints, he said, adding that the accused has cheated people of Rs 15.8 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023