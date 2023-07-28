Left Menu

Case against former judge for insulting FB post against woman journalist

A former judge has been booked for making sexually coloured remarks against a senior woman television journalist through social media, police said on Friday.

Former sub-judge S Sudeep made the objectionable remarks in a recent Facebook post while criticising her weekly TV show, a satirical news analysis programme.

His Malayalam FB post triggered widespread protest on social media platforms as several netizens came out to criticise his remarks.

Cantonment police here told PTI that the case was registered under IPC Section 354 A (iv) (making sexually coloured remarks) and Section 67 of IT Act.

''A notice was served to the accused to appear before the investigating officer next week,'' a senior police officer said.

