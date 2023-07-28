France's Macron says coup in Niger dangerous, could support sanctions
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-07-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 13:57 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Friday what he called a dangerous military coup in Niger and said he was working with regional leaders in the Sahel area of Africa to defend democracy there.
"We call on President Bazoum to be freed," Macron said from Papua New Guinea, adding that France supported regional organisations if they decided sanctions against putsch leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahel
- Niger
- Africa
- Macron
- Papua New Guinea
- France
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Bazoum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Look forward to meeting President Macron and holding discussions on taking forward time-tested partnership over next 25 years: PM Modi.
Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi
Soccer-Australia to field World Cup lineup against France: coach
PM Modi leaves for three-day visit to France, UAE; says 'looking forward to productive discussions'
India-France partnership aims to advance free, secure, stable Indo Pacific region: PM Modi