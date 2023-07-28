Central African leader says Russia helped avoid civil war

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera said on Friday his country's relations with Russia had helped it to save its democracy and avoid a civil war. Russian mercenaries, including many from the Wagner militia, intervened in 2018 on the side of the government to quell a civil war that has raged since 2012.

The Russian ambassador to the CAR said in February that 1,890 "Russian instructors" were present. A Wagner contingent arrived in CAR this month to help secure a constitutional referendum on July 30.

