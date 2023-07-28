Left Menu

Maharashtra: Hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 cr seized from godowns in Bhiwandi; three booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:36 IST
Maharashtra: Hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 cr seized from godowns in Bhiwandi; three booked
  • Country:
  • India

The police seized hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 crore stored illegally in godowns at Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Environment Act, Petro Chemicals Act and Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules has been registered against three persons for storing chemicals without permits, the official said.

The police raided godowns in Rahnal area of Bhiwandi on July 25, and seized chemicals worth Rs 10 crore stored on the premises, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023