Maharashtra: Hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 cr seized from godowns in Bhiwandi; three booked
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:36 IST
The police seized hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 crore stored illegally in godowns at Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Environment Act, Petro Chemicals Act and Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules has been registered against three persons for storing chemicals without permits, the official said.
The police raided godowns in Rahnal area of Bhiwandi on July 25, and seized chemicals worth Rs 10 crore stored on the premises, he said.
