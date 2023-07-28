Left Menu

China to conduct military training in disputed part of South China Sea

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:27 IST
China to conduct military training in disputed part of South China Sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China will conduct military training in the South China Sea from July 29 to Aug. 2 covering a large area including the Paracel Islands and Macclesfield Bank, its Maritime Safety Administration said on Friday.

Vessels are banned from entering the area during the training, it said in a notice. China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea. The Paracel Islands, consists of 30 islands, is occupied by China, but also claimed partly by Vietnam and Taiwan.

The Macclesfield Bank, an entirely underwater atoll of reefs and shoals east of Paracels, is administered by China's Sansha town but also claimed by Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023