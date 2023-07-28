Left Menu

Security forces recover nearly nine kg narcotics along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Friday recovered nearly nine kilograms of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The Army, along with the police and the BSF, launched a massive search operation in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sub-division near the LoC following specific intelligence information, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said.

During the operation, five packets carrying narcotics that weighed 8.960 kilograms were recovered, he said.

A case was registered at the Nowshera police station in this regard and investigation was launched, the SP said. ''The recovery of such a huge quantity of narcotics indicates a possible cross-LoC smuggling attempt, which was foiled,'' he said.

