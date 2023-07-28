Left Menu

Man sets himself ablaze on Ajmer district court premises, hospitalised

A 32-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze after pouring petrol on himself on the Ajmer district court premises in Rajasthan, police said on Friday.Amit Gautam sustained 60-70 per cent burns in the incident which took place on Thursday evening.

Amit Gautam sustained 60-70 per cent burns in the incident which took place on Thursday evening. People present at the spot rushed him to JLN Hospital in Ajmer, they said.

According to preliminary investigation, Gautam was depressed over losses in his mining business and monetary issues with his partners. He is not in a condition to give a statement, police said.

No FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

