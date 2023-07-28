Left Menu

Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organises protest in Delhi, demands separate administration for tribals in Manipur

Many of their protesters donned their traditional attire.The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:54 IST
The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum organised a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Friday and demanded a separate administration for the tribal population of Manipur living in its hill districts.

Scores of people attended the protest. Some of the protesters were seen wearing T-shirts with ''separate administration is the only solution'' written on them. Many of their protesters donned their traditional attire.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives. The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

