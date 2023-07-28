Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Two young boys were found dead in a 10-feet-deep pit in Gangoh Police Station area here, officials said on Friday.

SP Dehat Sagar Jain told PTI that Suhail (7) and Tauheed (9), both cousins belonging to Begi Nazar village under Gangoh Police Station area, had left the house on Wednesday evening. The relatives, who failed to find the children, lodged a missing report on Thursday, he said.

The villagers and police started searching for the children and on Thursday evening, someone's eyes fell on a 10-feet-deep pit filled with water. A villager got into it and found bodies of both the children and a cycle. Jain said both Suhail and Tauheed died by drowning in a pit filled with water. The relatives of the children refused to take any legal action, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over after formalities and last rites have been performed.

