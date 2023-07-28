West Africa regional bloc to hold emergency summit on Niger
West Africa's main regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States will hold an emergency summit on Niger in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Sunday following a coup in the member-state, a spokesman said on Friday.
Emos Lungu added that an official statement on the agenda of the summit will be issued later.
