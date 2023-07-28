Left Menu

Two feared drowned in river in Rajasthan's Kota

Mahaveer Kavat, 35, and Bharat Kavat, 25, both residents of Dhani village, had reportedly gone to the river near their village for fishing around 10 pm Thursday, Chechat Police Station SHO Bannalal said.While they were fishing along with a few others from their village, the water level in the river suddenly rose and swept away the two brothers.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two siblings were feared drowned after they were swept away in the Takli River here in Kota district, police said on Friday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search for the two brothers which was still underway.

Mahaveer Kavat, 35, and Bharat Kavat, 25, both residents of Dhani village, had reportedly gone to the river near their village for fishing around 10 pm Thursday, Chechat Police Station SHO Bannalal said.

While they were fishing along with a few others from their village, the water level in the river suddenly rose and swept away the two brothers. The people with them tried to rescue them but could not succeed due to the strong current of water, the SHO said.

The SDRF squad carried out a search along a distance of about 2 km in the river but were yet to discover the two brothers.

