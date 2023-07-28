Left Menu

EU and Rupala discuss various bilateral issues on fisheries and aquaculture

Updated: 28-07-2023 17:26 IST
EU and Rupala discuss various bilateral issues on fisheries and aquaculture
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from European Union led by Mr. Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for Environment, Ocean & Fisheries called on Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India yesterday in New Delhi. Various bilateral issues on fisheries and aquaculture were discussed. 

On the request of the EU, both sides agreed to engage bilaterally on important matters such as Port State Measure Agreement, Fisheries Subsidies issues in WTO, Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), ‘Ocean and Fisheries Dialogue’, IUU fishing and market access related issues within the framework of a Joint Working Group proposed to be constituted on Fisheries.

Indian side drew the attention of European Union on the matters relating to reducing sampling frequency for inspection of Indian farmed shrimps at border inspection post of EU from the current level of 50% to the previous level of 10%, re-listing of de-listed fishery establishments, and granting permission to the newly listed fishery establishments for export of aquaculture shrimps from India to EU.

Further, EU side was also requested to join any pillar of Indo - Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) as a follow up to the invitation made to EU and its Member States during the India-EU Leaders' Summit in May 2021.

Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, and other senior officers of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Representatives from Ministry of External Affairs and Export Inspection Council of India were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

