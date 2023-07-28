Left Menu

Maharashtra: Five arrested, minor detained for murdering two businessmen with 'black to white' money exchange trap

Five persons were arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly shooting dead two businessmen, burning their bodies and dumping them in Wardha river, a police official.Nirala Jaiprakash Singh 43 and Amrish Deodutt Gole 41 were reported missing on July 25, which led to personnel from Sitabuldi and Sonegaon police stations starting a probe, he said.The probe zeroed in on a half-burnt body near Talegaon area, which was identified as that of Nirala.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:12 IST
Maharashtra: Five arrested, minor detained for murdering two businessmen with 'black to white' money exchange trap
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly shooting dead two businessmen, burning their bodies and dumping them in Wardha river, a police official.

Nirala Jaiprakash Singh (43) and Amrish Deodutt Gole (41) were reported missing on July 25, which led to personnel from Sitabuldi and Sonegaon police stations starting a probe, he said.

''The probe zeroed in on a half-burnt body near Talegaon area, which was identified as that of Nirala. Using CCTV footage and other intelligence inputs, police managed to piece together details of how the two went missing,'' he said.

''It led to the arrest of five persons, including alleged mastermind Omkar Talmale who had lured the two businessmen into a money exchange trap to pay off debts,'' the official added.

As per the official, Talmale told the two businessmen they could convert Rs 2.80 crore he had as black money by paying Rs 1.50 crore.

''Lured by this offer of getting Rs 2.80 crore by paying Rs 1.50 crore, the two businessman arrived and were taken to a farm house in Kondhali, some 50 kilometres from Nagpur city. Nirala and Gole were shot dead, their bodies were burnt with petrol from the vehicles of the accused. The bodies were thrown into Wardha river,'' he said.

The official identified the accused as Talmale, Lucky Turkule, Harsh Verma, Vishal Punaj, who is reportedly associated with the Bajrang Dal, and Danish Shivpeth. A minor has also been detained.

Kondhali police is probing further, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
4
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023