Ukraine says Russia is threatening civilian vessels in Black Sea

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Friday Russia was threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea, and urged the international community to condemn what he said were "the methods of terrorists".

"Russian warships are threatening civilians in the Black Sea, violating all norms of international maritime law," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

