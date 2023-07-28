Ukraine says Russia is threatening civilian vessels in Black Sea
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Friday Russia was threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea, and urged the international community to condemn what he said were "the methods of terrorists".
"Russian warships are threatening civilians in the Black Sea, violating all norms of international maritime law," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Andriy Yermak
- Russia
- Russian
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
Ukrainian Railways creates new freight operator for Europe
For a group of Ukrainian women, painting is a form of therapy to help them cope with loss
Tennis-Vanquished Svitolina urges Ukrainians to 'keep fighting for your dream'
Russia launches overnight drone attack on Ukrainian president's hometown