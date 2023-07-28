Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:38 IST
UP ATS arrests man for smuggling fake currency notes
The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a member of a gang alleged to be involved in smuggling counterfeit Indian currency notes printed in Pakistan, officials said.

Subhash Mandal was among six persons accused of an inter-state gang smuggling fake Indian currency from the border areas of Bangladesh to different states of the country, they said, adding that a case was registered against him and five others last year.

Mandal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested by the Varanasi unit of the ATS from Mohansarai under Rohania Police Station area of Varanasi district, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement issued here. According to the statement, Mandal (26) is a resident of Joynpur under Vaishnav Nagar Police Station area of Malda district in West Bengal.

A permanent warrant is also issued against Mandal in connection to an indictment from the Civil Lines Police Station of Police Commissionerate, Prayagraj. Last year on August 11, a case was registered against Mandal and five others under relevant sections for allegedly smuggling counterfeit notes at Naini Police Station in Prayagraj.

High-quality fake Indian currency notes, illegally printed in Pakistan, were smuggled into different states by Mandal and his associates from the India-Bangladesh international border, the police statement said. Police are taking further action in the matter, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

