Left Menu

Congo accuses Rwandan forces of attacking its border guards

Rwanda has consistently denied this. Rwanda's army, in its turn, accuses Congo of arming and fighting alongside another rebel group, the Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The M23 group is ethnic Tutsi-led, while the FDLR is composed of ethnic Hutus. United Nations experts have said they have evidence that Rwandan troops have fought alongside the M23 in eastern Congo and supplied the rebels with weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 17:56 IST
Congo accuses Rwandan forces of attacking its border guards
  • Country:
  • Congo Dem Rep

Democratic Republic of Congo's army said Rwandan forces crossed its border on Thursday morning and attacked its frontier security forces, potentially escalating tensions between the central African neighbours.

"The ensuing clashes enabled the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to repel the Rwandan terrorists who perpetrated this intolerable provocation," Congo's army said in a statement, adding that the attackers retreated to Rwanda. Rwanda's army denied the accusation and said it could be a pretext for a planned attack on Rwandan territory.

"The accusations are baseless and part of a long-standing pattern of misinformation and propaganda by the DRC leadership," the Rwandan army said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The two countries have been in a dispute since last year over the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, a militia active in eastern Congo which the Kinshasa government accuses Rwanda of backing. Rwanda has consistently denied this.

Rwanda's army, in its turn, accuses Congo of arming and fighting alongside another rebel group, the Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). The conflict is part of the long fallout from the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The M23 group is ethnic Tutsi-led, while the FDLR is composed of ethnic Hutus.

United Nations experts have said they have evidence that Rwandan troops have fought alongside the M23 in eastern Congo and supplied the rebels with weapons. They also said that members of Congo's army have fought alongside the FDLR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023