Dr. Mandaviya invites suggestions to drive innovative solutions in pharmacy sector

The Minister stressed that a vibrant industry is essential for the economy and aatmanirbharta of any nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 18:00 IST
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
“India has become the Pharmacy of the World, now it is time for India to become the Factory of the World.” This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as he delivered the closing address at the Valedictory Session, of the 3rd Edition of the Summit on "Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India" (GCPMH 2023). Themed "Sustainability and Circularity," and hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the GCPMH 2023 Summit witnessed enthusiastic participation from various sectors and stakeholders.

The Minister stressed that a vibrant industry is essential for the economy and aatmanirbharta of any nation. In this regard he highlighted the role of the government to support the industry. “As a government we don’t think in token, but in total. We want to build a holistic ecosystem to ensure maximum governance, and minimum government for the industry at large.” Dr. Mandaviya further invited suggestions which will drive innovative and sustainable solutions for positive change and progress in this sector.

Shri Arun Bharoka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, recapped the two-day event, and said, “This summit has served as a collaborative platform for the central and state government, as well as the industry to interact.” He highlighted the focus on certain essential parts of the chemicals and petrochemicals industry like funding, as well as environmental clearances, which were in line with the theme of the event.

The event saw the participation of several industry leaders whose engagement has played a pivotal role in advancing the sustainable growth of the industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

