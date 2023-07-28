Special NIA court issues proclamation orders against two active militants in J-K's Kulgam

An NIA court in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday issued proclamation orders against two active militants, a police spokesman said.

The Special Court Kulgam issued the notice in a case related to an FIR registered at the Qaimoh police station in the south Kashmir district, he said. Before initiation of further proceedings under law against these terrorists, the court has given them a chance to surrender before it, or the investigation agency, or the police station, by or before September 15, 2023, the spokesman said.

On the request of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Kashmir, proclamation orders have been issued against the terrorists namely Yawar Bashir Dar, a resident of Redwani Balla, and Irfan Yaqoob Lone, a resident of Hawoora, he said.

Before issuing the proclamation, the court had already issued open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBW) against these terrorists. Today, proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well, the spokesman said.

The teams of the SIU Kashmir, along with local police and magistrates, went to their native villages in Kulgam for the execution of proclamation orders and proper SOPs were followed during these proceedings, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)