Man held for abducting, raping teenager in UP's Ballia

A young man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said. After the girl went missing from her house in a village here on July 12, her father lodged a complaint the next day and named one Dhanu Kumar (22) as the suspect, the police said. The teenager, who managed to escape on Wednesday, reported to the police that she was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Kumar, they added.

Based on the girl's statement, Sections 366 (kidnapping for marriage against will) and 376 (rape) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR against the accused, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

The accused was arrested from the Chandpur Chatti area here on Friday, the SP said.

