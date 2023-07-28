France says Bazoum the legimate leader of Niger, not coup leaders

France does not recognise the leaders who have emerged from Niger's coup and the only legitimate president is Mohamed Bazoum, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We reiterate in the strongest terms the international community's clear demand for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and democratically elected civilian power," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

