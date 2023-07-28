Left Menu

UP STF nabs 2 men out to sell elephant tusk in Delhi-NCR

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:08 IST
UP STF nabs 2 men out to sell elephant tusk in Delhi-NCR
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspected members of an ivory-smuggling gang have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Friday.

The two men were held while they were carrying an elephant tusk that weighed around 1.8 kg in a car in Greater Noida on Thursday evening, they said.

The accused, identified as Ankur Mathur and Rajat Panwar, were out to sell the elephant tusk in Delhi-NCR, the STF said.

The STF received information regarding the gang from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Northern Region, Government of India.

''On Thursday, the STF Field Unit, Noida received information through an informer that members of an ivory-smuggling gang in the Delhi-NCR area are coming to sell ivory in the Bisrakh area,'' it said.

''An STF team, along with officials from the local Bisrakh police station, reached the place mentioned by the informer and the duo from whom the recovery was made was arrested,'' it added.

Mathur is a native of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh while Panwar hails from Himachal Pradesh, the STF said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain the details of their associates.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by the local police station, the STF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023