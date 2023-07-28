Blast reported in Russia's Taganrog, close to border with Ukraine - RIA

A blast shook the central square of the city of Taganrog in southwest Russia, close to the border with Ukraine, on Friday, the RIA news agency reported.

At least six people were injured by the explosion which damaged a residential building, according to another agency, TASS. Videos from the scene circulated online showed a low-rise building partly reduced to rubble.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

