Turkey in close coordination with Hungary over Sweden's NATO application - minister
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:31 IST
Turkey
- Turkey
Turkey and Hungary are in close coordination on the ratification process of Sweden's NATO alliance membership application, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.
Speaking in a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Fidan said that Sweden took some steps in line with Turkey's demands on fight against terrorism, but they expect further steps from Stockholm.
Turkey's parliament will debate Sweden's NATO membership ratification when it reopens in October, Fidan also said.
