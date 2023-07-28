Left Menu

Over 5 cr ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal so far

We will continue to provide support till 31.07.2023, including on Saturday and Sunday, the department said, urging taxpayers who havent filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:33 IST
Over 5 cr ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal so far
Over 5 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal, which ended March 31.

"Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till 27th July 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified!" the income tax department tweeted.

Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore ITRs have already been processed! The last date for filing ITRs by salaried employees and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for assessment year 2023-24 is July 31.

To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis and we are providing support through calls, live chats, Webex sessions and social media. "We will continue to provide support till 31.07.2023, including on Saturday and Sunday," the department said, urging taxpayers who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

