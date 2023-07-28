Govt official, middleman held for graft in Rajasthan

A senior government official and a middleman were arrested here on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 6.10 lakh, a statement said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi said the action was taken following a complaint received on July 6.

The complainant alleged that Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Priyanka Sharma demanded Rs 28 lakh in lieu of not taking seizure action against his firm.

Sharma received Rs 6.10 lakh through middleman Ved Prakash on July 23. The matter was verified and both the accused were arrested, the ACB official said.

