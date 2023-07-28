Left Menu

HC dismisses Pune police's plea seeking directions to UIDAI on two Aadhaar cards of murder accused

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:44 IST
HC dismisses Pune police's plea seeking directions to UIDAI on two Aadhaar cards of murder accused
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Pune police seeking direction to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to furnish Aadhaar details of a murder accused who had two cards with different birth dates.

The accused had, at the time of his arrest, submitted an Aadhaar card in which his year of birth was 1999, while later he submitted another card in a lower court in Pune with the year of birth mentioned as 2003. The 12-digit number on both cards were the same.

The lower court had sent the accused to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board since he was a minor (taking into consideration 2003 as his birth year) at the time of arrest in 2020.

Instead of challenging this order of the Pune court, the police moved HC seeking a direction to UIDAI to furnish the documents based on which these Aadhaar cards were issued.

The HC bench said the police could file a case against the man for holding two Aadhaar cards with different details.

Advocate Sushil Halwasiya, appearing for UIDAI, told the court there are experts who forge Aadhaar cards.

The bench, in a lighter vein, said, ''Then why is is called unique? You must investigate. In that Antilia case, one police officer had two Aadhaar cards. Name was same but two Aadhaar cards.'' Halwasiya said an Aadhaar card is not a proof of age but only of identity.

After hearing UIDAI, the bench said it found no merit in the case of the Pune police and asked why the police had not challenged the order of the Pune court.

It then dismissed the plea of the Pune police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023