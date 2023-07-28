Abdourahamane Tiani is now Niger's head of state - colonel on state TV
The head of the presidential guard that overthrew Niger's president this week, General Abdourahamane Tiani, is now head of state, army Colonel Amadou Abdramane said on state television on Friday.
Abdramane added that the constitution had been suspended.
