Left Menu

Niger coup leaders declare general Tiani head of state

Niger military officers declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state on Friday, saying they had suspended the constitution and dissolved all former institutions after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:01 IST
Niger coup leaders declare general Tiani head of state

Niger military officers declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state on Friday, saying they had suspended the constitution and dissolved all former institutions after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum. Tiani was the head of the presidential guard that shut Bazoum in his palace on Wednesday and then declared it had ousted him because of bad governance and worsening security.

The general appeared on state television on Friday, with a banner on the screen that described him as the president of a newly formed military council, the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP). "The President of the CNSP is the head of state. He represents the state of Niger in international relations," an officer said, reading out a statement.

The constitution has been suspended and the government dissolved, and the CNSP will exercise all legislative and executive power, the statement said. African countries and Western powers have reacted with alarm to the events in Niger, insisting that constitutional order be restored.

Niger borders three countries - Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad - that have also experienced military coups in the last two years. Before the uprising this week, it was seen as the West's most stable and solid partner in a region facing a growing Islamist insurgency. (Additional reporting by Bate Felix and Anait Miridzhanian; Writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by John Stonestreet, Angus MacSwan and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023