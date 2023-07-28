Left Menu

Srinivasan Services Trust invests Rs 20 million in tiger conservation across TN, Karnataka

Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton Ltd, on Friday said it has invested Rs 20 million towards the conservation of tigers across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.Srinivasan Services Trust SST is dedicated to improving living conditions for staff members of the forest department and to constructing anti-poaching camps equipped with solar power and drinking water facilities.Our commitment to tiger conservation exemplifies our determination that goes beyond just corporate social responsibility.

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) is dedicated to improving living conditions for staff members of the forest department and to constructing anti-poaching camps equipped with solar power and drinking water facilities.

''Our commitment to tiger conservation exemplifies our determination that goes beyond just corporate social responsibility. At Srinivasan Services Trust, we embrace the responsibility to lead, inspiring other corporates to take the mantle of environmental stewardship,'' said SST Chairman Swaran Singh, a retired IAS officer.

''By each corporation taking a step forward, we collectively amplify the impact of conservation efforts, ensuring a brighter future for our wildlife. It is not about us, it is about fostering collaboration between governments, non-governmental organisations, and all stakeholders, united under a common cause towards a sustainable and thriving world,'' he said.

In collaboration with Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, SST is executing a pilot project of electronic surveillance to gather information and data on human-animal conflicts and to use the data for better management of the reserve.

The tiger conservation programme aligns with the broader mission of developing tribal villages for which SST has invested over Rs 250 million over the past 16 years, the statement added.

