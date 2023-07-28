Left Menu

Ensure safety of women, maintain law and order: Chhattisgarh CM to top cops

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:08 IST
Ensure safety of women, maintain law and order: Chhattisgarh CM to top cops
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked senior police officials in the state to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of women.

He was speaking at a meeting with the newly appointed Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and deputy IGP here, an official statement said.

Baghel asked about the action being taken to rein in hooligans and miscreants and to put an end to online betting and gambling. The CM asked the officials to take strict action against these activities, it said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and the state's Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, read the statement.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls due by the year-end, the state government on Thursday night made fresh postings of six Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, including IGPs of Raipur, Bilaspur Durg and Surguja ranges.

The bureaucratic reshuffle led to the creation of the new post of IGP (Ranjnandgaon range) covering Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Khairagarh-Chhukhadan-Gandai (KCG), and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (MMA) and DIG (Raigarh) covering Raigarh, Sakti and Jashpur districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023