Ensure safety of women, maintain law and order: Chhattisgarh CM to top cops

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked senior police officials in the state to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of women.

He was speaking at a meeting with the newly appointed Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and deputy IGP here, an official statement said.

Baghel asked about the action being taken to rein in hooligans and miscreants and to put an end to online betting and gambling. The CM asked the officials to take strict action against these activities, it said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and the state's Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, read the statement.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls due by the year-end, the state government on Thursday night made fresh postings of six Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, including IGPs of Raipur, Bilaspur Durg and Surguja ranges.

The bureaucratic reshuffle led to the creation of the new post of IGP (Ranjnandgaon range) covering Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Khairagarh-Chhukhadan-Gandai (KCG), and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (MMA) and DIG (Raigarh) covering Raigarh, Sakti and Jashpur districts.

