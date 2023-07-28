EU Council: sanctions on seven Russians over 'digital information manipulation'
The European Union Council said on Friday it had decided to impose sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities over a "digital information manipulation" campaign.
"Today the Council decided to impose restrictive measures against seven Russian individuals and five entities responsible for conducting a digital information manipulation campaign called 'RRN' (Recent Reliable News), aimed at distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," it said in a statement.
