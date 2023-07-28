118 disciplinary proceedings pending against Army officers: Govt

A total of 118 cases of disciplinary proceedings are pending against Army officers at present, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

''The disciplinary proceedings pending against Army Officers are 118,'' Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in response to a question. He said 75 proceedings are at ''summary of evidence stage'' while 43 are at ''court martial stage''.

To a separate question, Bhatt said women officers in the Indian Armed Forces are eligible to volunteer for induction into the Special Forces without any gender bias, provided they meet the requirements and successfully complete the training.

''In the Indian Air Force, a total of two women officers have volunteered till date for Special Forces training and were detailed to undergo the same. However, they could not pass the training,'' he said in his written reply.

''In the Indian Navy, 20 women Agniveers (sailors) had appeared for the aptitude test for induction into Special Forces. However, none of them qualified,'' he said.

