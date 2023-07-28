Left Menu

118 disciplinary proceedings pending against Army officers: Govt

A total of 118 cases of disciplinary proceedings are pending against Army officers at present, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.The disciplinary proceedings pending against Army Officers are 118, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in response to a question.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:17 IST
118 disciplinary proceedings pending against Army officers: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 118 cases of disciplinary proceedings are pending against Army officers at present, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

''The disciplinary proceedings pending against Army Officers are 118,'' Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in response to a question. He said 75 proceedings are at ''summary of evidence stage'' while 43 are at ''court martial stage''.

To a separate question, Bhatt said women officers in the Indian Armed Forces are eligible to volunteer for induction into the Special Forces without any gender bias, provided they meet the requirements and successfully complete the training.

''In the Indian Air Force, a total of two women officers have volunteered till date for Special Forces training and were detailed to undergo the same. However, they could not pass the training,'' he said in his written reply.

''In the Indian Navy, 20 women Agniveers (sailors) had appeared for the aptitude test for induction into Special Forces. However, none of them qualified,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023