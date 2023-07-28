Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian missile over a southern Russian city
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:18 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometres (about 24 miles ) east of the border with Ukraine, and local officials reported 15 people were injured.
Debris fell on the city, it added, alleging that Ukraine fired the missile as part of a "terror attack".
The statement follows media reports of an explosion in a residential area of Taganrog.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ providing further support for Ukraine’s recovery and resilience
Ukraine: At least 1 killed, 4 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
China-Russia June trade value at highest since Ukraine war
Deeply concerned about impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on Global South: PM Modi