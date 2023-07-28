Woman found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi, police suspect murder

Left Menu

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:27 IST
A 30-year-old woman was found dead with injury marks on her body in Bundi district, officials said on Friday.

Police suspecting it to be a case of murder have lodged a case against an unidentified person, they said.

Rajabai Gurjar (30), the deceased woman, is a resident of Subash Nagar Nai Basti in Lakheri, police said. She lived alone after the death of her husband four years ago and has a son who stays in a hostel in Indergarg town, they said.

On Friday morning, when the milkman reached her home and opened the door, she lay in bed lifeless with bleeding in her nose, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot. The body bore marks of an injury on her head, police said.

Bundi Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav also examined the crime scene later in the day, they said.

Suspecting murder, police lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC against an unidentified person, Circle Officer of the area Natisha Jakhar said. They also handed over the body to family members after post-mortem later in the day, she said.

Investigation to ascertain actual reason of death and to trace the accused is underway, she added.

