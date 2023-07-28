KZN Premier receives mortal remains of Snegugu Ntobeko Myeni

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has led a provincial government delegation to receive the mortal remains of Snegugu Ntobeko Myeni during a special prayer ceremony at a chapel near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

KwaZulu-Natal was instrumental in the repatriation of Myeni’s mortal remains, which arrived in the country from the Philippines on Wednesday night.

The final-year medical student passed away in the Philippines while she was about to board a flight on her way back home.

Dube-Ncube and government officials joined Myeni’s family and friends for the special prayer service held on Thursday.

The Premier expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family, saying that Myeni’s death is a great loss to her family, friends, community, KwaZulu-Natal province and the entire country.

“From a young age, she was passionate about psychology and had a heart for serving others,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier commended Myeni’s mother, Lindiwe Myeni, for raising a humble and caring daughter, who represented KwaZulu-Natal well globally.

Dube-Ncube said while hearts are bleeding due to the loss, she is thankful that Myeni’s mother’s wish to bury her daughter, where she spent her childhood, would be realised.

She also commended the people of South Africa, who are touched by Myeni’s untimely demise.

“Her painful story brought to the fore South Africans’ compassion and hearts of gold. As we receive Snegugu’s mortal remains and prepare for her funeral to bid our final farewell, we collectively say farewell, daughter of the African soil,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier commend the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), including the Department of Health and the South African Embassy in the Philippines, for their swift and efficient response in repatriating Myeni’s mortal remains.

“On behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Snegugu. Please find solace that your bereavement is ours to share,” the Premier said.

Myeni will be laid to rest on Saturday in Utrecht. The provincial government is also helping the family with her funeral.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)