No cases, withdrawn in 2019 with respect to disability pension to veterans, being reopened: Defence Ministry

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) No cases that were withdrawn in 2019 with respect to disability pension to veterans are being reopened, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

A media report that the Ministry of Defence has reopened old withdrawn cases is ''misleading and factually incorrect,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has not filed any appeal in disability pension cases where appeals were withdrawn in 2019, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)