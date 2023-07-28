Left Menu

Astrologer arrested for raping minor girl in Kerala

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:29 IST
Astrologer arrested for raping minor girl in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old astrologer for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times since last year.

Vaikom resident Sudharshanan, who is also an ex-serviceman, was arrested by police in a case registered on July 12.

Sudharshanan was sexually abusing the 15-year-old girl from November 2022, police said.

Police said he had threatened the girl, saying he would publish her objectionable pictures and videos and kill her.

''The incident came to light after the girl's friends informed the teacher about the incident, who then intimated the police and other authorities,'' police said.

The minor's statement was recorded on July 12 itself but the accused has been absconding since then.

The family of the child had protested against the delay in nabbing the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023