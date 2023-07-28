Left Menu

Himachal: Police team held hostage during raid, five booked

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:31 IST
Himachal: Police team held hostage during raid, five booked
  • Country:
  • India

A police team that raided a shop in Una district to bust a gambling den was allegedly held hostage for some time by five persons, officials said on Friday.

Following the incident, the BJP lashed out at the ruling Congress for letting the law and order in the district become a ''puppet in the hands of hooligan elements''.

The police raided the shop near the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border in the Santokgarh area on Thursday following a tip-off regarding a gambling den being run there, the officials said.

Once the team entered the shop and started looking for evidence, three persons engaged them in an altercation while two persons dropped the shutter from outside and locked it.

The cops were left trapped for around 20 minutes with the three accused until another police team came and released them, they added.

A case was registered against the five persons under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 (joint liability) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

All the accused were arrested on Friday and later released on bail, they added.

The Una police have been tightening the noose on the gamblers for the past seven months, during which 135 related FIRs have been registered and a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh has been collected, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA from Una, Satpal Satti, Friday said that the law and order situation in the district is in peril due to the interference of the ruling party and the mafia taking control.

Calling the latest incident ''disgusting'', Satti said the law and order in the area has become a ''puppet in the hands of hooligan elements''.

The BJP leader said his party would oppose the growth of mafia power under the Congress rule in several parts of the state, including Una.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023