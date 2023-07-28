Left Menu

Mumbai: Accused commits `suicide' in police lock-up

A 28-year-old man, arrested in a case of assault, allegedly committed suicide inside a police lock-up here on Friday morning.Deepak Shivaji Jadhav was found hanging inside a lock-up at the Borivali police station around 8.10 am, said an official.He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:53 IST
A 28-year-old man, arrested in a case of assault, allegedly committed suicide inside a police lock-up here on Friday morning.

Deepak Shivaji Jadhav was found hanging inside a lock-up at the Borivali police station around 8.10 am, said an official.

He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the official added. Jadhav, a resident of suburban Borivali, had been arrested on Wednesday on the charges of `voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon' and other offences under the Indian Penal Code. The crime branch of Mumbai Police is conducting further probe, the official said.

