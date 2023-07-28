Aim to provide cyber crime probe training to all personnel, says Mumbai top cop; 13 cyber cells launched with SBI support

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday said the force was aiming to provide training in cyber crime investigation to every personnel to curb the menace.

He was speaking at an event in which 13 special cyber cells were launched with the support of State Bank of India under 'Project Cyber Shield'.

The digital world has reached every home, every street, every person, every vendor and continued to grow, he said, adding that technology cuts both ways, bringing ease in daily operations and also throwing up risks.

Criminals have found better, greener and easier pastures in the world of cyber crime, especially with regard to bank transactions, the commissioner said.

Along with the police, which has the responsibility of registering such crimes, probing them and bringing the accused to justice, it is also for the banking sector to ensure the system becomes more secure, Phansalkar said.

''It is not just 13 police stations, we aim at training every constable and officer of Mumbai Police in the field of the cyber crime and cyber investigations because this fear is wide open, the volume is increasing and we need to tackle it with all our might,'' he said.

Mumbai police already has a cyber unit in each police station and it is necessary to build capacities to effectively curb the menace of cyber crimes, including sextortion, blackmail and cheating, he said, adding that SBI would support the training mechanism for each police station.

Speaking on the occasion, SBI chairperson Dinesh Khara said he had seen cases in which people have lost their lifetime savings to cyber fraudsters and pointed out that many of the victims were educated and held senior positions.

It clearly meant those involved in cyber frauds were miles ahead, Khara added.

Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti said only 5 per cent cases were being reported and people were not aware about what to do and where to lodge complaints.

Mumbai police has a helpline for victims and all efforts are taken to block money with the help of banks, Bharti said.

In the last 11 months, Mumbai police had managed to block Rs 14 crore, he added.

Mumbai police was the first to start a cyber police station in 2007-8, he said.

