Modified vehicle silencers destroyed by cops in Latur

A total of 125 two-wheeler silencers that were modified for sound amplification were destroyed in Latur on Friday, a police official said.

The drive to weed out such devices has been underway for the past several months under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

Those tipping off the police about such silencers and horns have been given discount coupons, while awareness drives too have been held through street plays, he said.

