Russia, African countries agree to seek compensation for damage from colonialism - declaration

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:15 IST
Russia and African countries have agreed to cooperate to seek compensation for the damage caused by colonialism and to pursue the return of cultural artefacts, according to the final declaration of a Russia-Africa summit, published on the Kremlin's website. They agreed "to contribute to the completion of the process of decolonisation of Africa and to seek compensation for the economic and humanitarian damage caused to African States as a result of colonial policies, including restitution of cultural artefacts taken away in the process of colonial plunder," the declaration says.

Both sides also agreed to oppose any discrimination and intolerance, including "aggressive nationalism, neo-Nazism and neo-fascism, afrophobia, russophobia".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

