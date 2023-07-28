Russia has not offered UN World Food Programme free grain - deputy WFP chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia has not offered the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) any free grain, deputy WFP chief Carl Skau told reporters on Friday.
"We have not been in talks about any free grain so far," Skau said. "We have not been approached for any such discussion."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement